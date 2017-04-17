This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: The Channel Partners Expo Hall Featuring AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo keeps growing, with 30 percent of our attendance in 2017 being new participants.

Nowhere is that more obvious than the expo hall, where you flooded in on April 11 and the two days that followed to meet with both new and veteran exhibitors, have a drink and strike up a conversation — whether about business or simply good old-fashioned catching-up.

By all measures, the event – inside and outside the expo hall – was a rousing success. Take a tour with us inside this image gallery for a look at the biggest and brightest booths, as well as news highlights you might've missed. You're bound to see people you know.

