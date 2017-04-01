Image Gallery: Synnex Varnex Spring Conference Featuring Microsoft, Lenovo

A lot has changed over the 10 years that Varnex – the peer-to-peer community of Synnex resellers – has been around.

At this year’s 10th Anniversary Varnex 2017 Spring Conference, held this week in Austin, Texas, the membership community still promotes leadership skills, business-success strategies and partnering. However, member businesses are changing, and so are their needs.

Synnex’s Bob Stegner, senior vice president of marketing, North America, has had a front-row seat for the past 10 years.

"If you go back 10 years, pricing was still a big deal — a factor in a partners' business. So, looking back, a goal for Varnex was to make the monthly costs of their business more affordable."

Today, he says that adaptability is key to a partner’s business, whether that means changing their business model or expanding to new vertical industry sectors — that’s where Varnex focuses on helping partners today.

