Image Gallery: On Stage at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo

The stage at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, was hoppin' like never before — and we're not just talking about the keynotes.

Attendees got great information on how to improve their businesses, inspiration to build their brands and even a performance from a country music star — not to mention updates on some of the biggest channel programs in the business.

And it wasn't all on the keynote stage. On the Jive BIG Stage in the expo hall, partners learned from experts and peers on how to sell mobility, IoT, security and cloud solutions. We also doled out awards and cash to exhibitors and attendees.

It's all here in our "on stage" recap.

