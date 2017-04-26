Image Gallery: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit

Ingram Micro Cloud partners gathered in Phoenix, April 19-21, for a crash course on digital disruption.

Attendees chose from a long list of education and training sessions that followed guest keynotes from the respective co-founders of Netflix and Square, in addition to executives from IDC, Cisco, VMware and Dropbox. Leaders from Ingram Micro shared the company’s channel and cloud goals, including a push for infrastructure as a service. The distributor noted that partner involvement with IaaS has significantly lagged behind SaaS.

