This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Image Gallery: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit

Click here to view gallery ›

Ingram Micro Cloud partners gathered in Phoenix, April 19-21, for a crash course on digital disruption.

Attendees chose from a long list of education and training sessions that followed guest keynotes from the respective co-founders of Netflix and Square, in addition to executives from IDC, Cisco, VMware and Dropbox. Leaders from Ingram Micro shared the company’s channel and cloud goals, including a push for infrastructure as a service. The distributor noted that partner involvement with IaaS has significantly lagged behind SaaS.

Click through the gallery and read our recaps of the keynotes from Thursday and Friday.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 