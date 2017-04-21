This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: CP 360° Winners Get Their Hardware at Channel Partners

Once again this year, your applications poured in for the prestigious CP 360° Business Value Awards, where Channel Partners honors partner business for offering holistic telecom and IT solutions to their customers.

We honored 25 such companies during a networking event at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas last week. Click through our image gallery to see these businesses get their hardware — they are the envy of the channel!

To learn more about why this batch of CP 360° winners took home hardware, click here.

Want to be one of the winners recognized at this fall's Channel Partners Evolution in Austin, Texas? Apply here.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

