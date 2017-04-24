Image Gallery: Check Point Experience Featuring AWS, Microsoft Azure

More than 1,000 partners, security experts, business executives and others gathered for Check Point Software’s CPX (Check Point Experience) 2017 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, April 19-21. The conference focused on security trends, and threat-prevention technologies and strategies aimed at keeping businesses safe.

The biggest news from the conference was the unveiling of Check Point’s Infinity cybersecurity architecture.

“Check Point Infinity is the culmination of our overarching vision to build a security architecture that unifies the best security, the best intelligence and the best management that we can offer across networks, cloud and mobile,” said Gabi Reish, Check Point’s vice president of product management and marketing. “This architecture is designed to ensure organizations are prepared to handle the changing dynamics of the IT future. The principle is very simple — a unified security architecture will keep businesses secure in every environment, with more efficient and effective IT operations.”

Channel Partners was there. Read through our gallery for highlights of CPX 2017.

