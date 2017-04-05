This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Channel Program Changes: Windstream, ShoreTel, Birch, More

Click here to view gallery ›

Next month's version of Channel Program Changes will feature a slew of news from the Channel Partners Conference & Expo — but hold the phone! (awful telecom pun)

March had big announcements from some big players in the channel. We recap those in this gallery.

Among them: It's full steam ahead for Windstream in its efforts to integrate its partner program with EarthLink's; Birch Communications opens up channel opportunities by drawing back on its direct sales efforts; and ShoreTel announces a new program for its Summit Platform.

Click through our gallery to catch up on the important news you might've missed.

Missed February's big channel changes? Find those here.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 