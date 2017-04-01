This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Channel People on the Move: Avant, Peak 10, Telarus, More

This Channel People on the Move thing is rolling.

More and more of you are asking to be a part of our monthly gallery highlighting new hires and promotions in the telecom and IT indirect sales channels. So once again we've had to whittle all of the moves down to a baker's dozen plus two.

These are the channel leaders and executives who will make decisions critical to the futures of their businesses — and of course, their partners.

So who will you find in this edition? We've got the masters covered: Telarus? Check. Intelisys? Check. Avant? Check.

Want new channel chiefs? We've got several. Among them: Peak 10, Pivot3, enSilo and TrapX Security. And many of these faces have histories with other companies you know — Level 3, Integra and Cisco, to name a few.

Click through and you will see people you know.

Missed last month's "people" gallery? Click here to see who was on the move in February.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

