Image Gallery: Channel Partners Preconference Events

Preconference events at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo are growing.

We rolled out our first Business Success Symposium, sponsored by Verizon. Cable companies held their traditional party. And Women in the Channel did the same with their semiannual mixer and program.

The night wrapped up with the First-Time Attendee Reception, sponsored by AT&T.

We have the highlights in this image gallery.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.