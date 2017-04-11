They are the envy of all other partner businesses.

We recognized 25 companies – agents, VARs, dealers, systems integrators, MSPs, solutions providers and consultants – during a special networking event Tuesday night at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

Now in its sixth year, the Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards recognize those partner businesses with well-rounded portfolios and proven track records of providing holistic technology solutions.

Some of our previous winners returned with new case studies highlighting the amazing work they've done for customers in the past several months. But nearly half of these companies are being honored with Business Value Awards for the first time.

Scroll through our gallery to see who took home hardware — and why. We'll follow up later this month with a gallery of photos taken at the awards ceremony.

Want to be a part of the CP360° at Channel Partners Evolution this fall in Austin? Learn how here!