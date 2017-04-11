This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Channel Partners Names CP360° Winners

Click here to view gallery ›

They are the envy of all other partner businesses.

We recognized 25 companies – agents, VARs, dealers, systems integrators, MSPs, solutions providers and consultants – during a special networking event Tuesday night at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

Now in its sixth year, the Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards recognize those partner businesses with well-rounded portfolios and proven track records of providing holistic technology solutions.

Some of our previous winners returned with new case studies highlighting the amazing work they've done for customers in the past several months. But nearly half of these companies are being honored with Business Value Awards for the first time.

Scroll through our gallery to see who took home hardware — and why. We'll follow up later this month with a gallery of photos taken at the awards ceremony.

Want to be a part of the CP360° at Channel Partners Evolution this fall in Austin? Learn how here!

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 