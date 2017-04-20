This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: Channel Partners Celebrates Its Circle of Excellence

They are the cream of the crop in the channel — 14 channel executives from suppliers and masters/distributors who are leading their companies to success during this exciting time of IT-telecom convergence and new technologies.

We honored them during a special dinner at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, April 12, during the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. Click through to see them accepting their hardware.

Then click here to learn more about the winners.

