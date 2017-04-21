This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: BCM One Technology Lounge Featuring Verizon, CloudGenix, Granite

Partners networked and learned about new technologies in the BCM Technology Lounge at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo last week.


BCM One’s sponsors shared information about their solutions to potential partners, while BCM One demoed its Intelligent Cloud solution. Intelligent Cloud provides predictive business analytics.


CEO John Cunningham told Channel Partners about the hypothetical use case of a company that has an enterprise agreement with Microsoft, where various departments (developers, marketing, sales, etc.) use Azure for their day-to-day operations.


“We just go in and start consuming. You’re not labeling it appropriately. You may not be turning it off; you’re thinking it’s like a cellphone and leaving it on. It creates cloud sprawl. The concept here is to help them get their arms around it, analyze the existing billing, make sure that it’s appropriately allocated to the expense and be able to report around every aspect of it, administer that cloud on their behalf … and then architect and engineer the entire solution.”

 

Read through our gallery to learn more about BCM One and its new cloud practice.

 

Follow associate editor @JamesAndersonCP on Twitter.

