Software-defined networking (SDN) has more buzz in the channel these days than any other technology. But it's much more than just hype.

That's why PlanetOne Communications made it the focus of its Tech Tour stop in Newport Beach, California, March 8-9.

The master agent put together a panel of experts – top execs from Verizon, Aryaka, Masergy and Nitel – and welcomed more than 100 of its Southern California-based partners not only to hear some important sales tips, but to do so in a spectacular location — the Resort at Pelican Hill, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Channel Partners was there. Take a stroll through our image gallery for highlights and recap. We're sure you'll see someone you know.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.