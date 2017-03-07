You want to make money. These new products and services can get you there.

Our monthly one-stop shop for new channel wares includes Avaya, which unveiled a new unified communications service and is making an IoT push; CenturyLink, which rolled out a trio of products, including a bundle of four Ethernet offerings in one; and Nitel, which has a new partner to help roll out SD-WAN.

Click through our gallery to keep pace with the latest in new technology. You'll rake in more cash and help your customers at the same time.

Looking for more new products and services? Check out our recap from last month.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.