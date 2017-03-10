Since snagging Diane Greene out of semi-retirement and moving the former VMware founder and CEO from board member to operational leader, Google has made clear that it is committed to the business of cloud infrastructure and services. At its premier event this week, executives, partners and reference customers of Google Cloud came together at the Next '17 conference in San Francisco to celebrate success, announce products and reconnect with business partners.

Google used the Next event to reaffirm its belief that the channel can drive adoption of its Google Cloud platform and services and announce additional investments, new technical specializations and technology alliances.

The initiatives were unveiled in a blog by Bertrand Yansouni, the company’s new VP of global partner sales and strategic alliances, and Nan Boden, head of global technology partners for Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud partners are essential to our commitment to help enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure,” the two wrote. “Partners deliver significant value to our customers, and we’re committed to supporting their success.”

While Google Cloud trails Amazon Web Services – the undisputed IaaS and PaaS leader – as well as Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud in market share, its continued focus on public cloud is good news for customers depending on continued downward price pressure.

Last month, Synergy Research said AWS holds about 40 percent of the IaaS and PaaS market, more than Microsoft, Google and IBM combined.

Back at Next, partner-focused changes at Google include:

Sales training and product development credits, as well as partner training and revenue goals now include all Google Cloud products.

New specializations will recognize partners that demonstrate customer success and technical proficiency in various areas, including infrastructure, application development, data analytics and machine learning.

Low-interest loans will be available to qualified partners, and allowable uses of co-funding dollars will be expanded.

Google also announced deals with channel-friendly suppliers including Veritas, Check Point and Egnyte as well as work with Intel on technology initiatives and market education efforts covering IoT and Kubernetes.

Google isn’t a stranger to the channel.

Last year, Intelisys announced that its partners could resell Google Apps for Work, Google Maps for Work, Google Search and Google Cloud Platform, including licensing, consultation, deployment and migration, training and cloud managed services. The G Suite Referral Program pays bounties of $15 per user, up to $1,500 per business, to partners that move customers into Google’s suite of email, online storage, shared calendars and video-conferencing. And, the company’s Chromebooks are wildly popular in the education vertical — almost 100 percent of those vertical sales come through the channel.

Meanwhile, a new survey on the top cloud providers shows enterprises prefer Microsoft Azure, while SMBs gravitate toward Google Cloud Platform. The Clutch survey included 85 AWS users, 86 GCP users and 76 Azure users. Nearly 40 percent of Azure users identified as enterprises, while 41 percent of GCP users identified as SMBs.