Image Gallery: CenturyLink Ascend

CenturyLink welcomed 1,000 of its partners to San Diego for a first-of-its-kind event, Feb. 22-24.

Held at the Hilton Bayfront on Mission Bay, the channel stalwart focused on all of its alliances – its systems integrators, strategic partners, Software Alliance and its traditional Channel Alliance – introducing partners to new leaders and previewing what's still to come in 2017.

Among the highlights: a new tiered channel program, the formal launch of the CenturyLink Software Alliance channel program, and an expansion of strategic partnerships.

The show featured a rock 'n' roll theme, topped off by a private concert performed by Van Halen legend Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle.

Channel Partners was there from beginning to end. Click through our image gallery for a recap.

