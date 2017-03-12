12 Ways SD-WAN Thumps MPLS

By Matthew Toth

Here’s the message I’m sending customers:

Dear CIO or IT director,

Stop buying MPLS. Right now. Don’t spend the next three-year contract cycle “letting it shake out.” Start evaluating dual-internet SD-WAN solutions, and realize that advances in internet-only SD-WANs may mean you can eliminate MPLS as a transport method from your WAN.

Are you delivering a similar message?

If not, it may be because you don’t have the business case in a form digestible by line-of-business leaders. You’ve read technical viewpoints from the likes of Aryaka, Talari Networks, VeloCloud and Ecessa on why to make the change. The problem is that they’re written for engineers and gearheads, by engineers and gearheads. Yes, all of the following are true:

SD-WAN ensures better network uptime using multiple data circuits (preferably internet, in my opinion) and orchestration/automation;

QoS is possible utilizing multiple internet connections, it’s just done differently than your typical MPLS network;

possible utilizing multiple internet connections, it’s just done differently than your typical MPLS network; Automation/orchestration of network management becomes incredibly simple compared with needing a CCIE’s assistance for complex routing changes and management; and

SD-WANs are faster networks because of the more efficient use of bandwidth among multiple circuits.

I’m now going to give you the non-technical case for SD-WAN that you can take with you when calling on business leaders. Ready?

Matthew Toth is founder and lead consultant at Collaborative Communications Consulting (C3).