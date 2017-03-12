12 Scary Data-Breach Scenarios from Verizon

Laid-off employees, IoT botnets and ransomware. These are just few of the forces that can infiltrate a company’s cybersecurity.

Last month, Verizon rolled out its Data Breach Digest, a 100-page piece of literature that’s chock full of security stories. Verizon compiled the various types of data-breach threats into four main categories: the human element, conduit devices, configuration exploitation and malicious software. The Digest gives anecdotes and mitigation strategies for each of the 16 scenarios that fall within those four categories.

The Data Breach Digest is considered a companion to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), which contains statistics about cybersecurity incidents.

We've summarized 12 of the data breach scenarios for you in our latest gallery — with advice to help fight them.

Follow associate editor @JamesAndersonCP on Twitter.