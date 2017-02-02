Image Gallery: WTG's New Digs

2016 was good to WTG, and this year is off to a promising start.

The master agent and connectivity-services distributor moved to a new office last month in its hometown of Malibu, California, and opened a second one 20 miles away in Calabasas. WTG sent us some pictures of the new digs to share with you.

Caution: This gallery features pictures that might foster envy! We also offer a recap of some of the big happenings at WTG over the past few months.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.