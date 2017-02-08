Blockbuster M&A: CenturyLink, Windstream, HPE, More

The wheeling and dealing has become so fast and furious, that we've upped the frequency of our M&A wrap-ups.

In the past, we've summed up 12 key mergers and acquisitions impacting the channel in a bimonthly roundup. But the M&A activity is now so hectic that we'll update you monthly when warranted. And believe us, this month, it's warranted!

In January alone, we reported on 21 different mergers and acquisitions — whether they be just-announced, closing or fighting for regulatory approval. We've whittled that list down to a baker's dozen updates of which channel partners should be aware.

Here you will find the latest on Windstream-EarthLink and CenturyLink-Level 3, as well as new announcements from PGi, Datto and HPE — not to mention a rumor circling about Verizon and a major cable company. We've got it all covered in this one-stop shop.

Looking for more M&A? Click here to see what was happening in the last two months of 2016.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.