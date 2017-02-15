How to Protect, Help Customers Recover From Ransomware

You've probably heard horror stories on the news, but haven't considered that you or your customers could be victims of ransomware. Better think again.

The number and complexity of ransomware attacks are increasing. Those who want to wreak havoc on your systems and take your money are getting more sophisticated with their approach.

Fortunately, there are steps partners can take to protect their customers and recover their data quickly in the event of a loss.

This one-stop shop takes you through the basics of ransomware and offers help with some critical decisions that you, the partner – or the business owner – should take. Like what you see? When finished, go here for access to our in-depth report on the topic.

**Source material by Kasia Lorenc**

