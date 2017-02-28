Channel People on the Move: Intelisys, Avaya, RapidScale, More

February was a big month for Channel People on the Move.

So many people took new jobs or were promoted within the telecom and IT channels that we couldn't list them all here. We whittled the list down to 15 new channel chiefs, channel managers, other executives and upper management who will make decisions critical to the futures of their organizations.

This edition of People on the Move includes new hires at master agents Intelisys and TBI – the latter particularly notable because she moved from one master to another – a pair of new channel chiefs at Avaya, and a new channel chief taking the reins at the newly combined Windstream-EarthLink.

None of those gets you excited? How about new hires and promotions at BullsEye Telecom, Cohesity and Rubrik? And that's only about half of our list.

Click through and you will see people you know.

