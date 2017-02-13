Image Gallery: Avant's 'Special Forces' Event

**Editor's Note: Click here for our gallery from last fall showcasing Avant's new Chicago offices.**

More than 100 people attended Avant's first "Special Forces" training held earlier this month in the master agent's new Chicago headquarters. This training was part of Avant's sales enablement as a service, first introduced last year at Channel Partners Evolution.

The sessions, led by Drew Lydecker, the company's president, were designed to help resellers sell the latest technologies. Topics covered were UCaaS, SD-WAN, IaaS and security. Just a few of the participating companies included 8x8, Acronis, Aryaka, Cloudgenix, DataPipe, EvolveIP, Hosting, InContact, Level3, Masergy, Rackspace, RingCentral, Talari and ViaWest.

“After completing the 'Special Forces' event I realized that I actually only had a very minimal understanding of the players and customer issues surrounding cloud customer initiatives. The Avant event has provided me with a greater level of understanding and awareness. It has also provided me with additional skills and comprehensive knowledge, and in turn will assist me in qualifying and closing business," added Ray Traylor, Elite Design Networks.

*Photos courtesy Avant Communications*

