Image Gallery: AT&T Innovation Summit in San Francisco

AT&T invited the media to its flagship store in San Francisco on Feb. 1 for a private showcase. The purpose: to show what AT&T Labs has been up to and how the company’s projects will impact the future.

The carrier introduced its Network 3.0 Indigo strategy, comprised of three parts – software-defined networking, 5G speeds, and a data-powered platform. The company also announced that it aims to make 55 percent of its network software-defined by the end of 2017 (it reached 34 percent last year).

