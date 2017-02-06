This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: Acumatica Summit 2017

Acumatica, the provider of a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, welcomed partners to the Acumatica Summit 2017, held Jan. 29-Feb. 3 in San Diego, California.

The Summit attracted Acumatica partners and customers to hear the latest about the company's products and services, get product certifications and collaborate on success in the cloud.

Flip through our image gallery and you're bound to see someone you know.

