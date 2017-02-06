Image Gallery: Acumatica Summit 2017

Acumatica, the provider of a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, welcomed partners to the Acumatica Summit 2017, held Jan. 29-Feb. 3 in San Diego, California.

The Summit attracted Acumatica partners and customers to hear the latest about the company's products and services, get product certifications and collaborate on success in the cloud.

