By George Hulme

At the RSA Conference 2017, Feb. 13-17, there was a lot of speculation about upcoming consolidation among security vendors. It’s the natural evolution of the market, after all: Startups can be nimble and innovative, whereas larger, more-established suppliers must purchase that innovation to enter new markets, serve new technology areas or fill gaps in existing portfolios. The M&A cash is there — Gartner famously predicted that global information security spending will reach $170 billion by 2020, up from $76.9 billion in 2015. I heard many attendees at RSAC talk as if the pending and inevitable next wave of consolidation will mean an end to the vibrancy of the security market.

It won’t.

In fact, anyone who thinks the information security market is going to consolidate to a few (or even a few hundred) big vendors certainly didn’t visit the inaugural Early Stage Expo, held at the Marriott Marquis. At the Expo, 40 startups pitched the solutions they’re bringing to market to some of the 43,000 RSAC attendees — an audience comprised of influencers, customer decision-makers, investors and partners.

To be sure, many of the startups here are focused on tackling old problems. But they each contended that they’re bringing a new twist to areas including email security, Web content security, software and code security. Of course, there were also more than a few early-stage ventures trying to solve relatively new challenges, such as securing DevOps organizations, containers and IoT.

As for RSAC overall, the official tally was 15 keynote presentations, more than 700 speakers across 500-plus sessions and more than 550 companies on the expo floors, all visited by a record 43,000 attendees. Keynoters included Microsoft president Brad Smith, former MI5 Director Dame Stella Rimington and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.

