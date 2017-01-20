New Portals, Partner-Friendly Websites: 8x8, HP, Toshiba Telecom, More

One of the ways vendors seek to improve the partner experience is by launching and revamping portals for partners to obtain training, support and other resources. We've compiled a list of companies that have made a significant change to either their website or partner portal in the last year.

The companies vary in what they have to offer, but the end goal is the same: creating a more attractive and streamlined interface for partners — and in many cases, new opportunities.

Our gallery highlights a dozen of these companies, including suppliers such as HP, Samsung and Toshiba Telecom, as well as industry organizations like CompTIA.

