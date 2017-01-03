Channel People on the Move: TBI, Datto, Broadvoice, More

We can't think of a better way to kick off the new year than with some people on the move.

In spite of the crazy, hectic holiday season, a number of your peers and colleagues took new jobs or were promoted in the past few weeks.

Our December edition features a pair of new jobs at master agent TBI – including a new VP; Datto's first-ever CIO; the leader of a new service department at Broadvoice; and some new regional channel managers.

Some have a day-to-day impact on the channel, while others make decisions that affect partners over the long haul.

This list is by no means comprehensive, but it gives you a nice sampling of the new hires and promotions in December. You're sure to see people you know.

