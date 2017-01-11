Biggest M&A of Nov.-Dec. 2017: CenturyLink-Level 3, Windstream-EarthLink, Zayo, Verizon

2016 will go down as the year of M&A for companies that do business in the channel.

We posed in our last recap that September-October was one of the biggest two-month periods for telecom-IT acquisitions we'd ever seen — something we said for the prior two months as well! Well, we can say unequivocally that the last two months of the year topped both of those.

Windstream confirmed rumors that it's buying EarthLink. Verizon announced the sale of its data-center business to Equinix and got FCC approval for its purchase of XO's fiber biz. Like Verizon, CenturyLink sold its data centers and agreed to buy Level 3! Zayo joined that multibillion-dollar deal club by buying Electric-Lightwave/Integra.

Deals that would normally be big news probably didn't get your attention, overshadowed by these mega acquisitions.

