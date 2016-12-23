Top Partners: The Best of the Best

The bulk of the big partner awards are revealed in the first quarter of the year once supplier businesses have tallied their sales numbers from the previous year.

But the rest of the year is not bereft of awards as vendors, master agents and distributors dole out hardware at their various partner conferences and other events.

Some of the biggest names in the industry handed out recognition to their top vendor and channel partners in the past few months. We've compiled them into this one-stop shop to remind you which businesses were recognized as the very best in the second half of 2016.

See whom got props from the likes of Telarus, Level 3, EMC, Microsoft and more.

