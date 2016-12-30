Top 12 Stories of 2016: Windstream, Blake Wetzel, Intelisys, Avant

Each month you learn which stories had the most traction with Channel Partners readers in a given 30-day-or-so period.

Then, at the end of the year, comes the big one. Here we offer the top 12 stories of 2016.

So much got you talking this year, particularly some of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in history. And while a number of acquisitions came close to cracking our list, they fell just short.

So what is here? Windstream announced it would raise rates on some sub-$1,500 accounts. Blake Wetzel stepped away from CenturyLink to take on a similar role at Rackspace. Avant opened a glitzy new headquarters in Chicago. But alas, we don't want to give away too much.

We compile our rankings by comparing the most oft-visited posts on our website and those that did the best in our weekly newsletters.

What was No. 1? Click through our gallery to find out!

Want to relive 2015? Click here to go back in time a full year.

