It's the most wonderful time of the year, but not for those still reeling from getting the axe in 2016.

The markets are at all-time highs and job forecasts in much of telecom and IT are looking brighter than they have in years, yet a number of the industry's big names cut expenses this year — and with so much M&A activity announced in recent months, we're bound to see more job cuts, unfortunately, in 2017.

Our layoff tracker recaps what at times was a tumultuous year for people who work(ed) for big companies that do business in the channel.

