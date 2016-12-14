Telecom, IT CEOs: What They Make

There’s something fascinating, if not tempting, about seeing how much other people make. Especially the people at the top of the food chain.

We examined the highest paid CEOs of public companies and selected those who run large organizations with channel programs. Some are in cloud, some are in cable, and others are known for mobility.

CEO salaries differ according to news organization, owing to how they are comprised of a base salary and stock options. That’s why we’ve compiled our numbers from the same place.

Our primary source? Equilar’s 200 Highest Paid CEOs, which you can find on the New York Times website. Although the list is quite comprehensive, it records how much executives were compensated in 2015, meaning that some CEOs have joined or left those companies in the time since. Headshots were taken from the companies’ websites or LinkedIn unless otherwise stated. We've compiled them in alphabetical order.

