Earlier this month, about 400 stakeholders in the public- and private-sector Smart Cities ecosystems came together in Boston's theater district to explore using IoT to improve operations in urban areas.

Diamond sponsor Verizon showed off technology from its Sensity buy, and CIOs from Chicago, Seattle and Atlanta discussed opportunities and challenges — including the need to come up with innovative funding models, safeguard data and navigate an uncertain standards landscape.

In fact, Brenna Berman, commissioner and CIO at the city of Chicago's department of innovation and technology, called on vendors in attendance to solidify around technology standards. Berman said the city is open to buying from multiple suppliers — but not spending time and money struggling to integrate disparate systems.

