This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

DRaaS: Another Arrow in the Partner's UCaaS Quiver

Click here to view gallery ›

The cloud can provide added piece of mind in the event disaster strikes.

With so many businesses adopting unified communications – and bringing along the cloud – partners should be aware of the disaster-recovery options that go with it.

We've compiled this one-stop shop on disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), beginning with that initial customer conversation all the way through post-sale.

**Source material by Michael Finneran**

Go in-depth with DRaaS with Michael's Report, "UC Demands Rethinking Disaster Recovery Plans." Click here for access.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 