Cloud Trends and Predictions for the Channel

If one were to compile a lexicon of the Channel Partners website, few words would be more common than “cloud.” Cloud computing, which has gone from buzzword to one of the most prevalent terms in the industry in recent years, continues to generate studies and predictions from experts.

Here are just a few of the main cloud trends we noticed in 2016. The topics vary from storage to security, just to name a couple of specific uses of the technology. Two of the studies we invoke are by CompTIA, and SkyKick talked exclusively to Channel Partners for this gallery.

Follow associate editor @JamesAndersonCP on Twitter.