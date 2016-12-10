Vendors embracing mobility devices, the growing use of chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing challenges to Slack are among trends that emerged this year in unified communications and collaboration.

Vendor RingCentral and Raul Castanon-Martinez, senior analyst of enterprise mobility at 451 Research, have kept an eye on UC/collaboration this year, and shared with Channel Partners their insights on current trends and 2017 predictions.

“Workplaces being defined by four walls is a thing of the past,” said Kira Makagon, RingCentral’s executive vice president of innovation. “Moving forward, employees will gravitate to a 'hub workplace’ design. We will see a proliferation of technologies designed for the new workplace that exponentially increase collaboration capacity [among] workers to optimize productivity, accelerate innovation and foster a community.’’

Scroll through our gallery to get the buzz on UC/collaboration.

