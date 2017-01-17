Deadline Approaching to Nominate a 'Woman to Watch'

Cloud Girls and Women in the Channel are excited to join forces to present the second annual Cloud Girls Rising Award, Women to Watch, on April 12, 2017, at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

We're honoring and recognizing women who have demonstrated innovation, solution-orientation and thought leadership in the cloud space in 2016.

If you or your nominee is in a sales or marketing or an engineering role for an agent, VAR or MSP or service provider and meets that description, we’d like to hear from you.

All applications must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2017.

“The Cloud Girl Rising award was created to honor women in the service provider, cloud provider and agent community who have shown leadership and innovation in the emerging cloud space, as well as to inspire more women to step forward and follow their example," says Jo Peterson, vice president of Cloud Services, Clarify360.

We’ll honor two winners:

A seasoned female technology industry veteran who is paving the way for her organization, customers and industry in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions. Rising Star: A female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.

We're accepting submissions from the partner community now.

About Cloud Girls

Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology.

About Women in the Channel (WiC)

Established in 2010, Women in the Channel is a grassroots organization made up of women who are in leadership, ownership and revenue-generating roles in the indirect sales channel of the telecommunications industry. Month after month, these women are responsible for generating sales for their companies and creating wealth for their families. WiC members are wives and mothers and sisters, and a high percentage of us are the main breadwinners in our families. WiC brings together this group because, in an industry that is growing, expanding and changing, the number of women at such levels is not matching that growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit their website.