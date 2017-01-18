Why New Product Launches Must Be a 2-Way Street

Blog

By Tish Williams

Introducing a new product to market is a fraught process for channel partners. But consider what vendors go through: Months and months of research and development go into coming up with just the right functionality and feature set to entice buyers. That task alone can consume vast resources.

Then comes the development itself. You might think this is the easy part. After all, there are guys who get paid to sit in front of keyboards all day and figure this stuff out, right?

The rule of thumb for this part of the process seems to follow the adage: “The more basic it is, the harder it is to develop." Why is that? Simple: The more basic it is, the more moving parts it can affect. Which means lots of possible conflicts and complications.

Then there are pricing decisions, deals to be made and unmade, testing and certifications to think about all while developing a good, solid set of help files or documentation to make sense of everything. The QA testing process can be short or long. It depends on how much the product changes or affects the environment it works in.

After all that, you have the not-so-easy job of fixing the pieces that don’t work as expected. If the vendor lost a development person or somebody had a baby and forgot to comment on the code before going off on leave, all manner of chaos can break loose.

OK, so the vendor gets through all this. Now marketing has to figure out how to describe the product. Ideally they make it sound like something no business can live without. Obviously the manufacturer believes there is a need, but communicating what that is to the masses? Often a different story. At minimum, marketers must spin a good yarn for one customer segment. Usually there are multiple target audiences.

Oh, and by the way, where you are in a product life cycle determines how many resources you put into a new market or a new version. Surprisingly, the process doesn’t change as much as you think, but there is a lot more data to handle the more mature a product is.

And it finally comes down to this: How are you, the partner, going to sell it? How will you persuade a customer that it fills a gap or remedies a business problem?

And that is where the real challenge begins and ends. It has to work for the customer.

Now, I’m not looking for sympathy for vendors. I’m just pointing out that, at first glance, it may seem like the vendor has it all figured out, especially when it’s made a strong business case for the product, packaged up a complete bundle of marketing collateral and shipped it all off.

Let me tell you, it is not as simple a process as one would have you believe. Vendors need their partners’ help for both to succeed.

A Call to Action

Provide your vendors with feedback. You might not think something is important, and your comment might go unacknowledged — but believe me, feedback from both you and customers is extremely useful. Give specifics on how the product or update will affect your customers, whether solicited by the vendor or not. It’s a good reality check, either way.

What do we need to know? What problems is the product solving that perhaps we didn’t even consider? How is the market accepting the new product? As a partner, do you clearly see what we’re trying to accomplish? Where is falling short?

Be patient. It may take a little while to get the product right. Keep communicating.

Make suggestions and offer up useful tips based on your experience — you’re the one on the ground; you know how to best promote or sell the product or service. Tell us what works and what doesn’t. Don’t pull punches. Vendors rely on their partners to be honest. It helps everyone in the end.

Let a vendor know when they are doing it right, too. Often they will want to reinforce those actions. This input can help the vendor tackle a multitude of challenges — from figuring out what constitutes a good product to insights on who needs it.

Tish Williams is VP Channel for security provider KnowBe4.