Leveling the Field or Stymying Innovation? The EU’s Proposed OTT Regulations at a Glance

Blog

By David Casem

Many global telecom firms, facing increased competition from over-the-top (OTT) services like WhatsApp and Skype, have lobbied the EU’s European Commission to extend traditional telecom regulations to OTT services. The EC responded with a slate of proposed changes, under its “Digital Single Market strategy," to how OTT services are regulated.

While regulators were conscientious of the risk of over-encumbering small apps with regulations intended to fence in the behemoths of the telecom world, the proposals have flaws and could needlessly inhibit the growth of OTT services.

Telecoms are understandably concerned about their businesses. When competitors can effectively use their own networks against them, it’s natural to lobby against these changes. However, I believe that limiting OTT services for the sake of telecoms makes as much sense as imposing a 5 kilometer per hour speed limit on cars for the sake of carriage drivers. Telecoms should diversify their offerings to better compete, rather than lobbying for regulations to protect their existing business models.

Delineating Services and Access Networks

EU regulators recognize that OTT services as a whole are not identical to traditional telecom offerings. The proposed regulations impose a less-burdensome list of requirements on OTT services that don’t use phone numbers (like WhatsApp) but hold those that do (like Skype) to the same standards as cell and landline services.

While this is a step in the right direction, categorizing OTT services by whether they use a phone number or not misses some important differences between telecom offerings and number-using OTT services. One of the most obvious challenges is that many OTT products offer both number-dependent and -independent services. Regulators can attempt to impose the stricter standard only on number-dependent functions, but some requirements – such as contingency offerings when service is disrupted – would effectively apply to numberless functions as well.

Going Global: The Channel’s Expanding Horizons Are you selling in the EU or elsewhere outside the United States? If so, are your key master, distributor and vendor partners enabling that expansion? And what about Brexit and the new Trump administration? Share your experiences by Jan. 31. We’ll select ten respondents to receive one of ten $50 Amazon gift cards. TAKE THE SURVEY NOW!

To use the Skype example, this means that the platform’s instant-messaging feature would be held to a higher standard than WhatsApp’s, even though they operate identically. This encourages OTT service providers to separate functions that use phone numbers from their main apps, or even eliminate those functions altogether, in order to sidestep burdensome regulatory treatment. Such an outcome benefits incumbent network operators while leaving OTT services, and ultimately the greater public, at a disadvantage. By discouraging OTT service providers from making their products interoperable with the global phone network (for which numbers are a requirement), the EU risks stepping backward in ensuring universal access for its citizens. To truly level the playing field, regulators would need to distinguish between OTT services, which are typically supplementary modes of communications, and access networks, which provide a primary mode of communication for subscribers.

Switching Costs

Any final rules should be made with the consumer in mind, taking into consideration their experience using an access network in comparison with an OTT service. Access networks often act as pipelines for a wide variety of services, including content; they are essential to ensure the functionality of other products.

Similarly, due to the high cost of building infrastructure for these networks, they often enjoy what is sometimes called a “natural monopoly."

For example, even though European access networks are more competitive than their U.S. counterparts, ultimately there is a single incumbent that controls the plant, property and equipment that is used by a majority of competitive providers. For instance, if an incumbent failed to maintain the last-mile for an end user doing business with a competitor, that consumer may experience degraded service or an outage across all services that are reliant on the access network. At this point, this consumer is left with little recourse. Hence, regulators must act to protect competitors and consumers against such monopolistic behavior.

In comparison, OTT services are usually purpose-built and do not have other services dependent on them. They are rarely the primary mode of communication; consumers often have multiple apps with similar functionality installed on their devices. Even if an OTT service becomes unavailable, consumers can easily switch within minutes at no cost by downloading an alternative. This low switching cost acts as the invisible hand that ensures OTT’s provide high-quality services to their end users, and that the providers offering the best products to the market succeed. If anything, regulators should be protecting OTT service providers against bad behavior by incumbents.

Place Trust in Consumers, Give People Choices

It’s clear that these proposed changes will benefit incumbents more than upstart firms looking to deliver new communication options to end users.

Access networks will remain the backbone for critical communication even as comparable services emerge. End-user behavior has already begun shaping the marketplace, with plenty of consumers using services like WhatsApp and Skype in addition to – not as a replacement for – their traditional service.

The use of a phone number as a delineation of regulatory obligation undermines the goals of universal service and interoperability. Furthermore, it encourages the creation of closed communication networks, which may result in a new kind of monopoly — one that relies on critical mass to perpetuate its existence.

Instead of forcing OTT services to attempt to compete directly with telecom providers, the EU should be fostering competition and working to further encourage net neutrality. By focusing on giving the public the greatest number of choices and trusting them to navigate between the platforms they use, they can ensure European competitiveness in the digital era.

David Casem is the CEO and co-founder of Telnyx, a cloud-based platform that offers access to carrier-grade voice services over the Internet. Through Telnyx, David is focused on enabling a communication fabric for developers and platforms to integrate voice, messaging and other forms of rich communication into their applications and to facilitate that communication universally.