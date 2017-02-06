M&A, Earnings and the Dow's Very Good Weeks

Jitters among some U.S. allies don’t seem to be hurting tech businesses at home. The Dow has been hovering around 20,000. Microsoft’s strategy of pushing partners to transition customers to the cloud is paying off. For FY17 Q2, Office 365 subscriptions are up, with commercial seats rising 37 percent year over year. Azure revenue grew a tidy 93 percent. Meanwhile, channel-centric security giant Symantec this week reported 4Q16 revenue of $1.04 billion, up 14.5 percent year over year — driven partly by its 2016 acquisition of Blue Coat.

AT&T posted Q416 adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $41.8 billion, in line with expectations. Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told CNBC that he’s bullish on the new FCC chairman and his company's pending Time Warner acquisition. Comcast beat estimates, posting 89 cents per share, above the expected 87 cents, on $21.03 billion in revenue. That’s almost a 10 percent jump year over year.

M&A continues apace as well. Verizon has completed its $1.8 billion purchase of XO Communications’ fiber-optic network business, and don’t forget CenturyLink's pending $34 billion purchase of Level 3 Communications, scheduled to close in Q3. The ScanSource-Intelisys deal was met with approval in the channel. Rumors of a Sprint-T-Mobile pairing sooner than later are picking up steam. (See more channel-impacting M&A here.)

While strong earnings by suppliers is nothing but good news for partners, conventional wisdom about the effect of consolidation on the channel is that what’s good for vendors may or may not be advantageous for their resellers. There are always winners and losers in product and service offerings, channel execs and program structure. There can be significant confusion and jockeying for position among partners. But get ready, because M&A shows no signs of slowing. KPMG says tech sector deal-making will be strong, with 84 percent of about 100 respondents to the market-watcher’s latest M&A Market Pulse survey saying they expect to initiate a deal in 2017; almost 75 percent of those surveyed plan on doing multiple deals, largely driven by low interest rates, lots of cash on hand and the need to keep up with major changes in technology. Small vendors will be looking to get in the M&A game, too — 78 percent indicated that their deals will be valued below $500 million.

Given all that, it’s with a good bit of optimism that we finalize plans for the 20th anniversary edition of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. We’re on pace to set a new record for the largest number of attendees ever — 5,500.

One key goal is to prepare partners for their own growth, the better to weather any uncertainty. How?

First, we’re celebrating 20 years by launching a Business Success Symposium pre-conference. The day is underwritten by Verizon and will feature three tracks, for channel company executives, sales and marketing pros and technical leads. Speakers include Janet Schijns, VP, Solution & Sales Channels, Verizon Business Markets.; Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis for CompTIA; Michael Schmidtmann, peer group facilitator and business coach, Trans4mers; Greg Dixon, CTO of ScanSource; and many more. We’ll build in plenty of networking time and get attendees out in time for the First-Time Attendee and Women in the Channel galas.

Take a moment to thumb through the tracks and let me know what you think.

We’re also for the first time co-presenting an entire peer education track with MSPmentor, now under the Informa umbrella as a result of our own 2016 M&A activity. Two key paths to growth for agents are adding managed services and zeroing in on vertical markets. To help you do both, we’ll have MSPs that successfully specialize in financial services, retail, education and health care share advice. Track chair TC Doyle will lead those discussions.

Another first is our Security Central Experience Area. We’ve all heard the stats: Allied Market Research predicts the global managed-security services market will reach $29.9 billion by 2020; no one can hire security pros now, yet by 2020, the world will need 1.5 million more infosec professionals; and meanwhile, ransomware is burning a path through customers’ data. We’re here to help. (A quick shout out to ESET, one of our Security Central exhibitors. They’re offering a $5,000 scholarship to a female who is pursuing a college-level degree and aspires to have a career in the cybersecurity field. Applications will be accepted through March 15.)

I’m also pretty excited about a new keynoter for our events. Soon Yu, author of the upcoming book "Iconic Advantage," has helped diverse companies, from Chiquita Brands to VF Corp., parent organization to The North Face, Vans, Timberland and others, develop innovative brand identities. He will be on hand to discuss unleashing the power of what makes your business unique. Soon has graciously offered to host a working session for a small group at Channel Partners. If you’re interested, drop me a line.

