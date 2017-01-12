Our Business Is the Channel, and Business Is Good

Welcome to 2017! As we polish off the eggnog and hit the gym, the outlook for partners is cautiously optimistic.

A recent tech employment survey by Dice’s DHI Group shows optimism about hiring and the incoming Trump administration, with 35 percent of respondents anticipating an improved economy and 19 percent expecting corporate tax reform to have a favorable effect. Also on the “leap of faith" list, M&A fever hit big in 2016, with CenturyLink buying Level 3 Communications and Windstream snapping up EarthLink, among other deals. That means partners are able to offer a wider selection of products and services with less supplier-management overhead.

On the other hand, Steven Ostrowski, CompTIA’s director of corporate communications, told Channel Partners in December that competition is also on the rise.

“We’re seeing a whole new type of ‘channel’ company," said Ostrowski. “You’re seeing a surge in SaaS companies. Digital agencies, marketing firms, accountants and other nontraditional partners are selling or recommending IT solutions today, a development that has upended the traditional competitive landscape."

