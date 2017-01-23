Digital Business: Channel Can Score With App Services

Lorna Garey

Blog

Did you know that a typical customer plans to deploy 17 application services in the next 12 months? I’m not talking about SaaS or app stores. The services in question are meaty projects like load balancing, compression, SSL VPNs and firewalls — the complicated, necessary and expensive underpinnings that keep customers’ digital businesses running fast and their data safe.

That finding comes from a report that I look forward to every year because it sheds light on where the goalposts are moving for infrastructure services, and thus where partners should focus their energy. The third annual F5 Networks State of Application Delivery report, just out, is led by principle technical evangelist for F5, Lori MacVittie. Happily for us, Lori also sits on the advisory board for our newest event, SDxE: The Software-Defined Enterprise Conference & Expo, which will be co-located with Channel Partners Evolution in September.

The short answer about those goal posts, say close to 2,200 respondents, is the cloud, both public and private. But there’s a lot more going on. For partners, here are some takeaways:

Twenty percent of respondents plan to have more than half of their applications in the cloud by 2017, and four out of five are adopting multi-cloud environments. One common complaint that partners can address: a continuing skills gap.

Security is a goldmine for solutions providers as companies finally abandon the concept of a perimeter. Many respondents say they’ll deploy DDoS mitigation in the next year, among other security services that you could be selling. Network firewalls and antivirus are pretty universal, but just 72 percent have spam mitigation. That’s incredibly shortsighted given the prevalence of ransomware delivered via phishing emails. Twenty-five percent of respondents prefer an as-a-service model for DDoS protection, DNS security and spam mitigation.

The number of services residing in the public cloud is on the increase across the board, year over year, among respondents. Globally, 20 percent of orgs will have over half of their apps in the cloud this year. Public cloud as a strategic priority increased from 34 percent last year to 38 percent. Nearly one-third (32 percent) of respondents will purchase public cloud solutions this year, up from 25 percent in 2016.

Colocation is pretty steady in terms of application categories and is holding its own against public cloud; among seven categories, between 10 percent (IoT) and 13 percent are hosted at colo sites.

The report goes into much more depth on security as well as DevOps, SDN, orchestration and automation and is well worth a read.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway, though, is that digital business is like a well-executed touchdown pass: It looks effortless, but in reality it’s backed by a lot of sweat and expertise. Partners that get themselves in position to provide the mission-critical application services underpinning digital initiatives will be customer MVPs.

