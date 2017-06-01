ViaSat Partners to Benefit From Launch of Latest Communications Satellite

By Edward Gately

ViaSat, the global broadband services and technology company, on Thursday is launching its highest capacity communications satellite, ViaSat-2.

The new satellite will allow ViaSat channel partners to offer internet service with seven times the current coverage area — and at higher speeds. It's being launched on an Ariane 5 ECA rocket at Guiana Space Center in South America.

ViaSat works with the channel to provide satellite internet as either a primary service to businesses that cannot get Internet because cable, fiber or wireless is not available in their area, or as a secondary system. If a major enterprise’s primary internet service goes down, they can switch over to ViaSat and continue to operate business as usual, the company says.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Cody Catalena, ViaSat’s vice president of global business solutions, talks about the significance of the launch and new opportunities for partners.

Channel Partners: What types of partners does ViaSat work with and what do these partnerships entail?

Cody Catalena: ViaSat works through master agents in the channel. We also work through a number of aggregators, but most of our interaction with the end customer of our products and services is through the channel. We do not have a direct sales force competing with the channel and we really value that relationship with those master agents that sign up other agents and provide us a valuable connection to that end customer.

We have some key relationships with the master agents and the different aggregators that we do business with, and so that is not a formal partner program ... but that is something that we’re going to be expanding as we bring ViaSat-2 into service and grow so we can leverage the channel a lot more than we do today.

CP: How significant is the new satellite launch to your business?

CC: The significance of ViaSat-2 to our business cannot be understated. ViaSat-1 … covers about 85 percent of the population with high-speed connectivity, and ViaSat-2 will have seven times the coverage area of ViaSat-1. The speeds will be a minimum of 25 megabits per second but up to 50 or 100 megabits per second depending on where you are within that footprint. So the increase in the footprint is tremendous, but also the speed and capacity that that satellite is providing allows our customers in the channel, our agents and master agents, to go out there and sell a service to customers that otherwise can’t be served. So it’s a huge impact. It’s covering all the way from the top of South America, throughout most of Canada, all of the United States, the Caribbean Basin and the bridge over to Western Europe.

We’ll be ready to launch service in ...