Synnex-Westcon Comstor: What Resellers, Customers Need to Know

By Lynn Haber

With this week’s news of the impending acquisition of Westcon-Comstor’s North American and Latin American business by Synnex Corp., we caught up with Bob Stegner, senior vice president of marketing North America at Synnex, to find out more about what this means for their customers' and resellers' businesses.

As channel watcher Diane Krakora, CEO of PartnerPath, told us, there’s an upside and downside for partners regarding Synnex’s acquisition plans. The upside: Partners will get broader access to products under the Synnex roof. The downside: Consolidation among distributors means fewer to choose from and less competition for resellers' business.

Nevertheless, that’s the way the industry is moving, and barring any regulatory or other issues, the transaction is slated to close by the end of the second quarter.

Channel Partners: What do resellers need to know about this transaction?

Bob Stegner: One of the important things for resellers to hear is that they won’t see any changes until it closes. And even then the changes will be minimal because we’re going to keep [the businesses] separate for a while.

So the exact same people that you’re dealing with now, you’ll be dealing with after the close too.

CP: What benefits can your customers (resellers) expect from this acquisition?

BS: ... One of the big things is our operational expertise, which we’re good at, but also our customers and [Westcon-Comstor’s] customers will have the ability to work with other vendors.

For our customers, that will open up Cisco, Juniper, F5, Palo Alto …

CP: The most net new vendors are in security … Blue Coat, Check Point, FireEye, Fortinet and Symantec — as opposed to networking and UCC. What really stands out is that Cisco looks like a new vendor relationship for Synnex.

BS: Symantec and Avaya … this [acquisition] will enhance our relationship with them. It’s a perfect match for the two companies (Synnex and Westcon-Comstor) because there’s very little crossover.

The way I look at it, Synnex is focused on the servers and storage business, and that makes it complementary to Westcon-Comstor’s security, UCC and networking business.

We have a security practice already but with the vendors that Westcon-Comstor brings to the table, it makes it even stronger. Same thing for UCC; we did play in that market but this [acquisition] will strengthen it.

And networking … if you look at it, we didn’t have Cisco, so this gives us a strong line card. We’re looking forward to seeing the ...