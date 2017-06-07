This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Coffee with Craig & Kevin: Talkin' the Trade with Telarus
June 07, 2017 - Article
Craig and Kevin are back after a short hiatus, firing up an in-depth interview with Telarus CEO and co-founder Adam Edwards.

Edwards talks about the growing importance of partner tools in today's channel, as well as the tremendous impact that M&A activity is having – and will continue to have – on the industry as more traditional tech distributors are poised to gobble up more master agents.

The guys also catch up with Ankur Srivastava, CEO of SwarmSales, to discuss the unique value proposition that his company is offering the market.

Of course, it wouldn't be "Coffee" without a few jokes and insight into Craig and Kevin's personal lives. Enjoy.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.

