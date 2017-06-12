ExtraHop: Partners Poised to 'Own SMB and Midmarket for Us'

By Edward Gately

Article

ExtraHop’s new head of global channel envisions a day when the channel owns entire market segments – such as SMB and midmarket – for his company and gives it the leverage to reach $500 million to $1 billion in revenue.

Chris Lehman, formerly FireEye’s vice president of North America sales and channel, recently was appointed ExtraHop’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales. In his new role, he will drive the company’s global sales and channel strategy, helping the company continue to expand its footprint in IT operations and networking, as well as break out in the IT security market.

In addition to FireEye, his career includes global sales, sales engineering and channel leadership positions at companies including EMC and Salesforce.

Last month, ExtraHop announced new professional services for cloud migration, data-center migration and microsegmentation.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Lehman talks about his company’s big growth opportunities, including cybersecurity, and what he plans to accomplish in his new role this year.

Channel Partners: How is your new job different from your previous job with FireEye?

Chris Lehman: It’s really just different in terms of the scope. So at FireEye, I ran the Americas enterprise and commercial sales organizations, as well as a renewals team. At ExtraHop, I’ve got the global organization — so global field operations and sales, as compared to FireEye, which was just specific to the Americas region.

CP: How do you plan to help ExtraHop expand its footprint in IT operations and networking?

CL: What I would tell you is that historically the primary use cases for ExtraHop have really played more in the network-performance and application-performance management and diagnostic space, as well as IT operations and analytics. So that absolutely has been a big focus of ours historically and we see the opportunity to expand into cybersecurity. The interesting thing is that this was really not something that we set out to do; it was something that our customers showed us they were doing already with ExtraHop. The analytics capabilities and the ability that we provide them to basically understand what’s going on inside of their network in real time by analyzing wire data is the perfect use case for that, for detecting anomalous behavior inside of a network, inside of the perimeter for cybersecurity purposes. So what we realized … is either 50 percent or 60 percent of our existing customers are already using ExtraHop in a cybersecurity context, and when the company saw this and realized that, "Wow, our customer base is already using us for this," and we looked at our breadth of capabilities and what we’re really good at, it just matched up really well with the cybersecurity use case.

I don’t want to speak for our CEO, but what he’s told me is one of the big attractions or appeal of bringing me on board was going to be ...