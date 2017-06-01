Avant Assigns XO, CenturyLink Vet to New Channel VP Role

By Edward Gately

Avant has named Howard Huerta, a senior executive with a long history in channel sales with the company, as well as XO Communications, CenturyLink and Time Warner Cable, as its first vice president of channel sales enablement.

In this new role, Huerta will bring together the tools, people, intelligence and technology of Avant’s Channel Sales Enablement Program to deliver a “fluid and cohesive experience," the company said.

Avant launched the program last summer, delivering sales enablement as a service (SEaaS) to partners looking to accelerate their sales of next generation IT offerings like security, SD-WAN, IaaS and UCaaS.

“Our business was founded on the principles of sales enablement, which empowers our channel partners to achieve revenue goals that previously were never achieved before joining Avant’s Channel Sales Enablement Program," said Drew Lydecker, Avant’s president and co-founder. “We are challenging our channel partners …"

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Huerta talks about his plans for working with partners and helping them navigate through the explosion of new technology.

Channel Partners: What do you most want partners and the channel to know about you?

Howard Huerta: I’m very passionate about Avant and the channel. My strengths are operational in nature, but with a sales focus. We believe we can double a partner’s revenue when they partner with us. I want to continue helping our partners achieve new levels of performance. I love seeing Avant partners talk to each other, and share ideas and successes. I believe we’re stronger together.

CP: What all is your new job going to entail?

HH: It's going to entail selling complex solutions to customers which requires more than just a marketplace. Avant has created a program that helps partners rapidly become productive, successful and profitable in selling next-generation IT services. My role will be to lead the delivery of our sales-enablement program, ensuring our partners get the maximum impact from leveraging the Avant resources, tools and training. This includes ...