'7 Minutes' with Joan Groleau, Director, North America Channel, Ipswitch

By Lorna Garey

Article

**Editor's Note: "7 Minutes" is a new feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

You likely know Ipswitch for its WhatsUp Gold monitoring product, launched in 1996 and in use by more than 1 million IT pros worldwide. On Monday the software supplier, which sells to more than 42,000 companies in 116 countries, made announcements around its MOVEit secure file transfer software as well as WhatsUp Gold.

MOVEit 2017 Plus, available later this summer, will support multi-factor authentication and easier onboarding of new business partners, and will be available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, convenient for customers that need to securely transfer files into Azure.

WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus, likewise due later this summer, will offer better monitoring and visibility into distributed networks as well as new features in the MSP edition.

Ipswitch also previewed enhancements for WhatsUp Gold to enable monitoring of hybrid infrastructures that use Azure and AWS public cloud services.

Ipswitch tends to go up against SpiceWorks and ManageEngine for monitoring. The secure managed file transfer market MOVEit plays in is downright crowded — rivals include Acronis, Citrix and IBM, and some customers will have adopted consumer-class products (hopefully with encryption) for transferring files. In compliance-minded shops, partners can make a case for the sort of enhanced analytics and automation available in MOVEit, in tandem with the available Ipswitch Failover module that prevents data loss at any point of failure.

See a what’s new video explainer here.

We asked Joan Groleau, director of Ipswitch’s North American channel, to expand on the announcements and talk about the company’s partner program and plans.

Channel Partners: Tell us what customers love about your product or service. What’s the secret selling sauce?

Joan Groleau: Our customers love how easy it is to work with Ipswitch and our global network of partners. Our software is also very easy to install and get up and running. It takes approximately 20-30 minutes for WhatsUp Gold network monitoring as well as MOVEit secure file transfer to be installed and discovering devices or transferring files securely.

Professional services are available should customers need training, support or recommendations. A professional-services installation engagement provides numerous services, including post-install help with configuration as well as setting authentication sources and more. These engagements have a very high value-to-cost ratio.

In North America, full support is provided by Ipswitch — implementation, maintenance and ...