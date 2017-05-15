VeloCloud: Cisco-Viptela Creates Opportunities

Article

VeloCloud says it will discover new opportunities in SD-WAN from the Cisco-Viptela acquisition.

The vendor last month unveiled a technology partner program designed to deliver a “security ecosystem" for SD-WAN. Fortinet, IBM Security, Check Point Software and Zscaler are among the initial participants.

Channel Partners spoke to Mike Wood, VeloCloud’s vice president of marketing, to get his insight on his company’s security strategy and the activities in the SD-WAN industry.

The Q&A transcript has been edited for length and clarity.



Channel Partners: This has been a project that was in the works for a long time. What kind of feedback led to this program?

Mike Wood: On the API side, the feedback we were getting early on was very positive in terms of, “Hey, you've got this full suite of APIs. Anything that you can do on your own orchestrator, we can do with our system also." For example, Windstream and MetTel and a few others have designed against this. Part of that feedback was, “It would be nice if there were packages that we could leverage instead of having to go through and decipher the entire API and sift through that." It was through that feedback that we created the SDK [software development kit], to be honest. Having many APIs is great, but the SDK gives these modules that these vendors and channel partners can use to develop ... that was one piece of feedback.

Another piece on the VNF side — is that I would say there probably isn't a security vendor out there that isn't talking about or at least has a road map for getting to a VNF. Some of the feedback that we got early on from the folks that we've been working with is — there [are] a couple of different models that they would like to be able to entertain. One model is where they run with our environments and our framework. But also most of them would like to have a model where they can bring together the VeloCloud SD-WAN into their framework as a VNF. That was something that we definitely needed and worked to create an extensible framework that could be applied not just to our environment but also to other environments, in addition to the ability to port this to third-party virtual CPEs. It's no secret Juniper has their own virtual CPE model, and AT&T is at least in part standardizing on that. We're running on the FlexWare model for AT&T, so therefore we must be running within that Juniper framework, so that's a good example of that.

On the cloud side, one of the drivers there has been, Zscaler and VeloCloud, for example, both work very closely with AT&T. And AT&T – one of the drivers for them was seamless integration of the two solutions and offers to the point where – ideally within their dashboard, you can go in and activate SD-WAN and light up secure web gateway services, and it will look like a single solution from one vendor. That was another piece that we really had to focus on; how do we ...